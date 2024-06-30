Anti-Tax Protests in Kenya: William Ruto steps up to the plate

Kenyan President William Ruto has strongly condemned the violence that marred anti-tax protests on Tuesday, which left five people dead and about 40 others injured. He vowed strict measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Early on Tuesday evening, June 25, Kenyan President William Ruto responded strongly to violence that has marred protests against the government’s recent tax measures. The protests have been infiltrated by what Ruto called “organized criminals”.

In a statement published on his X account, the president denounced this violence, citing the death of five people and the injuries inflicted on around forty others. He described these events as a “critical turning point” for Kenya, and promised that the government would use “all resources at the disposal of the nation” to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.

President Ruto assured that the security of citizens and protection of their property remained his top priority. He expressed gratitude to the security forces for their role in defending Kenya and its people, while warning those responsible for the violence. “The security infrastructure established to protect our Republic and its sovereignty will be deployed to secure the country and restore normalcy”did he declare.