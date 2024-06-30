DRC and Chad sign 03 strategic agreements

Following President Félix Tshisekedi’s state visit to Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Chad concluded three agreements to strengthen their bilateral relations and facilitate cooperation between the two nations.

During a ceremony at the presidential palace in N’Djamena on Tuesday, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Chad signed three key agreements. These agreements include a comprehensive cooperation framework, a reciprocal visa exemption for citizens of both countries, and an agreement for regular diplomatic consultations. The signing of these agreements marked the end of Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi’s state visit to Chad.

Before the signing ceremony, the two heads of state, Félix Tshisekedi and Mahamat Idriss Deby, had a one-on-one meeting lasting more than two hours. According to the Congolese presidency, these talks helped lay the foundations for strengthened cooperation and identify areas of common interest for the two countries.

Félix Tshisekedi also invited his Chadian counterpart to make an official visit to the DRC. Before this planned visit, the large DRC-Chad joint commission will meet in Kinshasa to discuss the modalities of implementation of the signed agreements.