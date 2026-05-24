Kolda: black notes worth more than one billion FCFA seized

Senegalese Customs announced that it had made a significant seizure of black notes in the south of the country, as part of the fight against economic and financial crime. The operation was carried out on Thursday, May 14, 2026 by the Nianaw Customs Post, under the Kolda Customs Subdivision, in the Southern customs region.

According to the press release from the General Directorate of Customs, agents foiled an attempt to wash black notes around 4 p.m. in the locality of Kittim, located in the department of Goudomp. The seizure concerns 1,900 notes in denominations of 100 dollars as well as 3,000 notes in denominations of 500 euros. The total value of the seized notes is estimated at nearly 1 billion 89 million CFA francs.

The operation was launched following the exploitation of intelligence reporting the existence of a suspected network of counterfeiters operating on both sides of the border. Customs agents then set up a system combining intelligence exploitation, shadowing and observation in order to intercept the suspects.

Two individuals of foreign nationality were arrested during this operation. An investigation was opened to identify possible ramifications of the network.