(Video) Babacar Oualy: The actor who almost got lost in the skin of Chérif Maal

Behind the flamboyant and provocative character of Chérif Maal in Idoles, however, hides a reserved, almost shy man. Babacar Oualy has established himself as an essential figure in cinema and theater, after a journey punctuated by sacrifices, questioning and a permanent quest for perfection.

Born in Dakar and originally from Tambacounda, the young actor is the son of Sara Oualy, civil administrator and former deputy. An environment which seemed to destin him for a more classic trajectory. But very early on, Babacar Oualy dreamed of elsewhere. A good student at Saint-Pierre school then at Maurice Delafosse high school, where he followed an L1 series, he first harbored the ambition of becoming a footballer. “They called me Okocha,” he says with amusement. However, cinema and theater will eventually take over.

The trigger came from his mother, who detected artistic potential in him. During the school holidays, she encouraged him to join a theater class led by Ibrahima Mbaye Sopé. In 2009, he took his first steps into the world of stage. At the Association of Comedian Artists of Senegal, he rubs shoulders with big names like Thierno Ndiaye Doss, Bass Diakhaté and El Hadji Ba. First responsible for sweeping the rooms and setting up the chairs, he observes, learns and immerses himself in this universe.

Very shy at the beginning, Babacar Oualy gradually discovered his voice. One day, during a reading exercise, he recited a text under the encouragement of the actress Awa Mbaye. At the end of his performance, Thierno Ndiaye Doss stands up to applaud him. For him, it’s a revelation. He then launched into poetry, sketches and small scenes.

Family misunderstanding

But his artistic choice quickly causes family tensions. During a television show in which he appears disguised as a woman, his family experiences this as a shock. “They told me, ‘You’re going to disgrace us,’” he remembers. After a night spent at a friend’s house, he finally returns to the family home, more determined than ever to continue his path.

From then on, he invested himself completely in his learning. Every day, he crosses Dakar between HLM, Ifan and Douta Seck to attend rehearsals. “I worked, I worked, I worked,” he repeats. This perseverance gradually opened the doors to professional theater for him, notably with the German play La Cruche Brossé.

His career took on a new dimension when he was selected to play in La Pirogue by Moussa Touré. The film, acclaimed at the Cannes Film Festival and at FESPACO (Pan-African Cinema and Television Festival of Ouagadougou), earned him national recognition. With the fees earned, he provides financial support to his family, who then begin to understand and accept his career choice.

Chérif Maal, the role of all the dangers

Passionate about theater, Babacar Oualy then multiplied creations at the newly inaugurated Grand Théâtre national. Then, in 2013, he went to China where he dubbed Chinese series and feature films. An experience that allows him to broaden his artistic palette and gain professional maturity.

On his return to Senegal, he set a new objective: to participate in the professionalization of Senegalese series. Inspired by the success of Café avec, he joined the Idoles adventure. His interpretation of Chérif Maal leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

“I gave him my heart, my soul, my blood and my bones,” he confides about this complex, arrogant and fascinating character. An immersion so deep that it will leave him with psychological after-effects. “Exiting a character is more difficult than entering it,” he explains. By living Chérif Maal on a daily basis, the actor says he has sometimes lost his bearings. “I had adopted his habits, his courage. »

To rebuild himself, he then accepted the role of Dave in Golden, which he considered a real remedy after the intensity of Idols.

Even today, Babacar Oualy claims to be in “perpetual learning”. Actor, poet, master of ceremonies, voice actor, he believes that the Senegalese have only seen “a small part” of his talent. Among his recent projects is Wassanam, where he plays a lawyer.

Behind his confidence on screen, Babacar Oualy remains a deeply sensitive artist, aware of the psychological risks linked to his profession, but driven by a single ambition: “to mark his era”.

Arame NDIAYE and Pape Lamane FAYE