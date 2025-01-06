Zimbabwe: the European Union reacts to the abandonment of the death penalty

Zimbabwe has likely abolished the death penalty, a move hailed as one of the most progressive human rights initiatives in the country’s recent history.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed a law on December 31, 2024 that converts death sentences for inmates into prison sentences. The European Union welcomed the abolition, calling it a progressive decision and in line with global trends to abolish capital punishment.

“With this historic step, Zimbabwe joins the majority of nations that have abolished the death penalty”the EU said in a statement on Sunday evening. She added: “The death penalty is incompatible with the fundamental right to life and constitutes cruel and inhuman punishment, thereby denying human dignity and integrity. »

Furthermore, the EU stressed that there is no conclusive evidence that the death penalty has a deterrent effect on crime, and that any miscarriage of justice is irreparable. The European Union also encouraged Zimbabwe to go further by removing the possibility of temporarily reintroducing the death penalty during a state of public emergency.

Zimbabwe has maintained a moratorium on executions since the last death penalty was carried out in 2005.