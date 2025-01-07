Madagascar: arrest of 40 people for attempted illegal immigration

On Sunday, in Mahajanga, in western Madagascar, forty people, including 36 Somalis, an Ethiopian, a Comorian and two Malagasy, were arrested by the gendarmes while they attempted to leave the country clandestinely by sea, reported the local gendarmerie.

The group planned to embark from a tourist village in the region to reach the Comoros. However, their plan was thwarted thanks to the rapid intervention of law enforcement.

Alerted by information reporting an attempted clandestine crossing, the local gendarmerie brigade quickly set up a surveillance system. This operation allowed the suspects to be arrested as they were preparing to board.

The people arrested are currently placed under surveillance and are subject to hearings as part of the investigation into this matter. Furthermore, the boat intended for this illegal immigration attempt was seized by the Mahajanga brigade.