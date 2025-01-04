Mercato: PSG ready to break the bank for Mohamed Salah

The probable departure of Mohamed Salah from Liverpool at the end of the season is already panicking European teams, with PSG ready to splurge to secure the services of the Egyptian striker.

Paris Saint-Germain is considering a spectacular offer to attract Mohamed Salah to its ranks. According to Files the Parisian club would offer a three-year contract with an astronomical salary of €500,000 per week to the Liverpool striker.

Author of 20 goals and 17 assists in 26 games this season, the Pharaoh is a central element in the success of the Reds under Arne Slot. His exceptional consistency makes him an ideal target for PSG, who are looking for a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

A transfer to Paris will allow Salah to remain competitive in a major European championship, despite interest from other clubs, notably in Saudi Arabia. His experience and leadership could be valuable assets for PSG’s Champions League ambitions.