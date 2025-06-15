Zimbabwe: Starlink submits a license request

The Zimbabwe Post and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (Potraz) is currently examining a license application filed by Starlink, the World Internet provider by satellite.

Potraz Director General, Gift Machengete, confirmed that Starlink had submitted a license request to operate legally in Zimbabwe. Although Potraz has not yet made a final decision, Machengete said that the authority did not block the company, but had asked that it disconnects illegal users from its terminals.

In January, Potraz warned that the distribution and advertising of equipment allowing access to the Internet services of Starlink without license were illegal and could cause arrests. However, Machengete stressed that Zimbabwe is technologically neutral and that it already has geostationary satellites under license in the country.

Despite this, the Starlink kits continued in Zimbabwe via social networks, arousing concerns about the regulation and legal use of satellite internet services in the country.