The Somali army, in collaboration with its international partners, announced that it had eliminated 50 members of Al-Shabab during an air strike in the state of Galmudug. Among the victims is an important commander of the terrorist group, Ahmed Jiis, accused of planning terrorist attacks against the Somali population.

A joint operation carried out by the Somali national army, in coordination with unpertified international allies, led to a successful air strike in the region of Baraagta Gurguurte, near the district of Harardhere, in the state of Galmudug. This targeted action targeted the members of Al-Shabab, affiliated with Al-Qaeda, who represented an imminent threat to the security of Somalia.

The Somali official news agency reported that the air strike has eliminated 50 terrorists, including a high -ranking commander appointed Ahmed Jiis. The latter was known for his plans to perpetrate large -scale terrorist attacks against Somali civilians. The operation took place successfully.

For many years, the Somali government has been working, with the support of local tribes and its international partners, notably the United States, to counter Al-Shabab terrorist activities on its territory. The terrorist group, founded in 2004, claimed the responsibility of several bomb attacks across the country.

Despite the efforts made to eradicate the threat of Al-Shabab, the terrorist group continues to represent a persistent threat to Somalia. Although it was driven out in major cities between 2011 and 2012, it is still active in rural areas of the country and threatens the region’s stability and security.