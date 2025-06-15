Zambia: Rainford Kalaba “comes out of his artificial coma”

The Lusaka University Hospital gave news from Rainford Kalaba, in artificial coma after his car accident. The former captain of TP Mazembe has regained consciousness.

This is undoubtedly very big news for Zambian football. Rainford Kalaba came out of his artificial coma. The former Captain of TP Mazembe was in intensive care at the Lusaka University Hospital after his car accident on April 13. It was the university hospital center that gave the good news this Friday.

“”We are happy to announce that the former Captain of the Corbeaux, Rainford Kalaba is completely aware. He took his first meal today and he is already talking about properly. So he left the artificial coma. However, the medical team continues to ensure monitoring and careful care “Said Nzeba Chanda, head of public relations at the CHU-Adult.

It should be noted that the young lady Charlène Kabaso who was driving the accident vehicle was buried on Thursday.