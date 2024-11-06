Zimbabwe launches its second satellite

Zimbabwe successfully launched its second Earth observation satellite, ZimSat-2, on Tuesday, the Ministry of Higher Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development announced.

ZimSat-2, a low-altitude satellite dedicated to Earth observation, was launched into orbit from the Vostochny cosmodrome in Russia. According to a press release from the ministry, “This satellite significantly enhances our ability to collect and analyze geospatial data, marking a major advance for national technology. »

The ministry said that ZimSat-2 is now in orbit, with first telemetry data confirming the proper functioning of all subsystems. This satellite is expected to optimize the country’s capabilities in agriculture, environmental monitoring, disaster management and resource mapping.

“This feat symbolizes a crucial milestone for Zimbabwe in space technology, demonstrating our commitment to promoting scientific research and innovation for national development”adds the press release. Zimbabwe’s first satellite, ZimSat-1, was launched in 2022.