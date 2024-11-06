Cameroon: at least three dead and several injured in a double landslide

On Tuesday, a double landslide killed at least three people near the Dschang cliff, in the West region of Cameroon, according to local media.

After an initial slide, technicians and construction equipment were mobilized to clear the road and restore traffic. It was then that a second landslide occurred, killing three operators of these machines, reports Cameroun Tribune, the state media.

Several motorcyclists and vehicles carrying passengers waiting for clearance were also buried, causing numerous injuries and property damage, according to the same source. In a statement issued the same day, Western Region Governor Awa Fonka Augustine called on drivers to take alternative routes and follow safety guidelines put in place by authorities.