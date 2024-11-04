CAN 2025 (Q): Guinea’s list for the 5th and 6th days

The Guinean Football Federation has revealed the list of players selected for the last two days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

Also in the running for the final phase of CAN 2025, Guinea will face the DRC and Tanzania in November. Two matches counting for the fifth and sixth days of the qualifying phases.

Syli National will host the Leopards on November 16 at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpé in Ivory Coast and the Taifa Stars on November 19 at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salam. Second in Group H with two victories in four outings, the Guineans must achieve a good result during these two meetings to secure their qualification for the African Cup of Nations in Morocco.

For the occasion, the Guinea coach, Michel Dussuyer, called on a group of 23 players. A list made up of the eternal regulars and a few new faces.

The list of Guinea: