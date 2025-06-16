Zimbabwe ends the death penalty

In a historical decision welcomed both at national and international level, Zimbabwe has repealed the death penalty, thus ending a practice inherited from the British colonial era.

After months of passionate debate in Parliament, the Zimbabwean government finally adopted this Tuesday, a bill abolishing the death penalty. This measure represents a strong commitment to the fundamental principles of justice and respect for human life. Rather than imposing capital punishment, the government has chosen to favor prolonged imprisonment sentences for the most serious crimes, thus retaining a deterrent element while respecting the fundamental right to life.

In an official press release, the Zimbabwean government highlighted the need for a balanced penal system, where aggravating circumstances can lead to perpetuity imprisonment. This thoughtful approach demonstrates the government’s will to find a fair balance between the punishment of heinous crimes and respect for human rights.

The last execution in Zimbabwe dates back to 2005, thus marking a decade and a half since the country renounced this controversial practice. President Emmerson Mnangagwa, himself a former death sentence during the struggle for independence, played a central role in this historic decision. His personal experience undoubtedly influenced his vision of a society based on justice and redemption rather than on revenge and violence.

This abolition of the death penalty places Zimbabwe among the progressive nations which recognize the importance of the rehabilitation of delinquents and the promotion of social reconciliation.