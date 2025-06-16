Qualify Jo 2024 (F): “We go there with all our strength”, Kundananji before Zambia-Ghana

The Zambia attacker said on the return match against Ghana, counting for the 3rd eliminatory round of the 2024 Olympic Games (F). And Bay FC’s player wants to tear the qualification for the next round with Copper Queens.

Winner of Ghana (1-0) last week, Zambia took an option on qualification in the last round of the 2024 Olympics in the female football category. Now remains in Copper Queens to keep this precious advantage in Lusaka this week, during the return round. A new challenge for the Zambian selection which will have to take out the big game against the black princesses determined to snatch their qualification.

A mission that does not scare the striker Racheal Kundananji, who spoke about this duel after the collective training session on Monday. “” We are preparing for this match and we have an excellent training to make the necessary efforts and try to work on the mistakes we made in the last game“She said.

The most expensive player in the world (after her signature this season at Bay FC in the United States) remains very confident for the qualification this Wednesday in Lusaka. “” We have to focus from start to the end of the match. We go there with all our strength because we know that we believe that Ghana comes with all its strength because it also wants to go to the Olympic Games ”concluded the only goalscorer in the first leg.