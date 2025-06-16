Somalia becomes the 8th member of the Eastern African Community

Somalia has become the eighth member of the Eastern African Community (CAE). The ratification of the membership treaty was officially presented by the Somali Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, during a ceremony at the headquarters of the CAE in Arusha, in Tanzania.

Somalia has now joined the Eastern African Community (CAE) as a eighth member, following the official ratification of the membership treaty. The Somali Minister of Commerce and Industry, Jibril Abdirashid Haji, presented the ratification documents to the Secretary General of the Organization during a solemn ceremony at the CAE headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania. This membership opens up new prospects for economic cooperation and regional development for Somalia and its neighbors.

Dr. Peter Mathuki, head of the CAE secretariat, praised Somalia membership, adding that this opens the way to increased cooperation in key areas such as trade, investment, industrial development and the free movement of people, labor and services. He also stressed the importance for Somalia to contribute to the development of a roadmap for its integration into the CAE, which will detail the implementation of the four pillars of the organization: the customs union, the common market, the monetary union and the political federation.

The Somali Minister Jibril Abdirashid Haji expressed the will of his country to play an active role within the CAE by taking advantage of its strategic location and its abundant national resources. He underlined Somalia’s commitment to strengthen collaboration with its neighbors and to promote regional economic and social development through increased trade, bilateral agreements and joint projects.

Now incorporating the CAE, Somalia must appoint a ministry and appoint a minister to coordinate the affairs of the CAE, elect nine deputies in the East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) and appoint a judge to sit in the first instance division of the East African Court of Justice (EACJ). These steps are important to guarantee a harmonious and effective integration of Somalia into the regional community.