Zimbabwe blocks university scholarship for LGBTQ+

The Vice President of Zimbabwe, Constantino Chiwenga, announced the blocking of a university scholarship for LGBTQ+ young people. This decision sparked a strong reaction from human rights groups who denounce a new manifestation of persistent homophobia in the country.

The Zimbabwean government has decided to block a university scholarship for LGBTQ+ young people, sponsored by the GALZ organization. Vice President Constantino Chiwenga called the scholarship a “direct challenge” to government authority, saying it promoted “foreign, anti-life, un-African and un-Christian values.”

This declaration, which human rights defenders are already denouncing, is added to a long list of measures in this country, where laws criminalize homosexual activity and prohibit marriages between people of the same sex.

The move also comes against a backdrop where some sections of Zimbabwean society, including influential religious groups, continue to demonstrate hostility towards LGBTQ+ people.

As a reminder, GALZ launched this scholarship in 2018 with the aim of providing equal access to higher education for often marginalized LGBTQ+ people.