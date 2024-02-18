CAN 2023: Redouane Jiyed discharged, Bamlak Tessema in charge of South Africa-DRC

While CAF had appointed Redouane Jiyed to officiate the South Africa-DRC match, the Moroccan was finally replaced by the Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema for this small final, scheduled for this Saturday evening.

Redouane Jiyed will not be in charge of South Africa-DRC this Saturday evening. Summoned to officiate the CAN 2023 classification match, the Moroccan whistle was finally relieved of this task. The CAF arbitration commission has in fact entrusted this responsibility to the Ethiopian Bamlak Tessema, initially the fourth referee for this duel between Bafana Bafana and the Leopards.

Experienced, the Ethiopian led on Wednesday January 17, 2024, the DRC – Zambia match (1-1) counting for the first day of the CAN in group F. For this small final, he will be assisted by the Moroccans Lahcen Ezekaw and Mustapha Akrad, kept in their posts. And it is the Somali Abdulkadir Artan who will be the fourth referee of this match.

“A strong protest ” originally

According to several sources, the replacement of Redouane Jiyed by Bamlak Tessema is due to the big protest of the Moroccan referee who wanted to be in control of the grand final between Nigeria and Ivory Coast. Jiyed had performed well during Senegal-Gambia (3-0) in the group stage, and during the second round of 16 when Nigeria won clearly against Cameroon (2-0).