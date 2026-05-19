Senegal reforms its electoral code

Senegal has just modified its Electoral Code. Law No. 2026-10, adopted on May 12, 2026, rearranges the conditions of ineligibility included in Law No. 2021-35 of July 23, 2021.

Until now, two provisions automatically excluded from the electoral lists any person sentenced to a prison sentence of three months or more than six months suspended, in particular for offenses linked to the exercise of public freedoms, or to a fine exceeding 200,000 CFA francs. The law also pointed out a legal void: the duration of these bans was not governed by any precise deadline.

The reform corrects these deficiencies on two points. On the one hand, it excludes from the field of ineligibility any offense not expressly covered by the text. On the other hand, it harmonizes and limits the duration of prohibitions to five (5) years from the date on which the conviction becomes final.

The stated objective is to prevent the abusive use of ineligibilities from curbing the democratic vitality of the country, while offering more guarantees to citizens.

OBN