National development strategy: 3,861.1 billion FCFA already programmed for the 2025 and 2026 financial years

In total, a volume of 3,861.1 billion FCFA has already been programmed for the financial years 2025 and 2026 out of a total amount provided for by the National Development Strategy of 11,524 billion CFA francs. The information was given by the Minister in charge of the Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Abdourahmane Sarr, during his hearing at the National Assembly.

As part of the implementation of the National Development Strategy (SND) 2025-2029, a mechanism for monitoring planned actions at the sectoral and territorial levels is being put in place in order to assess the evolution of development indicators.

To this end, underlines the Minister of Economy, Planning and Cooperation, Abdourahmane Sarr, the Joint Annual Review of economic and social policy constitutes a central instrument in the accountability system.

“The summary report, which covers the first year of implementation of the SND, is being finalized. It will be shared with stakeholders, notably the private sector, civil society and local elected officials, to gather their opinions on the results obtained,” he announced on Wednesday, during his hearing at the National Assembly.

In the same dynamic, continues the Minister, an infra-annual monitoring system will be gradually put in place in order to follow, during the year, the progress of actions, to better anticipate possible deviations and to initiate corrective measures to achieve the objectives of the SND 2025-2029.

Concerning public finances, underlines the Minister in charge of the Economy, the year 2025 ended with a notable improvement in the budget balance, which went from 13.7% to 6.2% of GDP, thanks to an increase in revenue and a significant compression of expenditure.

“In addition, with a view to optimal implementation of the SND, my services carried out a consistency analysis between the budgetary envelopes provided for by the strategy and the appropriations programmed in the Amending Finance Law (LFR) 2025 as well as in the Initial Finance Law (LFI) 2026 for sectoral investments,” he said.

7,662.9 billion FCFA of credits to be executed

On this, he indicated that out of a total amount planned by the SND of 11,524 billion FCFA, a volume of 3,861.1 billion FCFA has already been programmed for the financial years 2025 and 2026.

“This results in a theoretical overall margin of credits remaining to be executed of 7,662.9 billion FCFA for the period 2027-2029. However, the DPBEP 2026-2028 provided for the execution of a total amount of 8,947.26 billion FCFA (in CP),” specified Minister Abdourahmane Sarr.

Thus, in order to strengthen the effectiveness of public investments and improve the quality of spending, his department continues to support sectoral ministries in the creation of a bank of structured, viable and mature projects and programs.

This constitutes, according to the minister, a strategic lever to accelerate the implementation of projects with a strong impact on growth, employment and the transformation of the Senegalese economy.

In this regard, he informed that in the first quarter of 2026, 19 projects and programs were subject to a maturation process. Among them, 17 were validated by the Maturation Committee.

75 projects and programs received between October 2025 and April 2026

As a reminder, over the period from October 2025 to April 2026, 75 projects and programs were received. Of these, 33 have been evaluated, for a total cost of 2,621 billion FCFA, while 42 remain to be evaluated.

As part of monitoring and evaluating the performance of projects and programs financed with external resources, the ministry supported 69 projects in progress, financed with external resources, out of an overall portfolio of 193 active projects, i.e. an effective support rate of 36%.

Furthermore, it should be stated that as of December 31, 2025, the portfolio of projects financed with external resources amounts to approximately 11,530 billion FCFA.

“However, their absorption within the required time frame still remains a major challenge. With a current disbursement rate of 50% on average, almost half of the mobilized resources remain unexploited. This situation requires corrective measures,” noted the minister.

In this regard, he points out, the MEPC has been working on proposals aimed at accelerating the level of absorption of funds from the overall portfolio. Indeed, out of the portfolio of projects financed with external resources, 18 non-performing projects, whose average age is 5.3 years, are proposed for closure.

Mariama DIEME