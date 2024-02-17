CAF Champions League: Al Ahly is doing well in Algiers

Al Ahly faced CR Bélouizdad on Friday evening, in a late match on the 4th day of the African Champions League. And at the end, the two teams separated with a goalless draw.

The Algiers stadium was the scene of an enticing meeting between Al Ahly and CR Bélouizdad on Friday evening. Initially scheduled for last December, the match was postponed until yesterday due to the Cairo club’s participation in the FIFA Champion Clubs’ World Cup. At the end of the 90 minutes of exchanges, the two teams left each other with a goalless draw (0-0).

With a reshuffled eleven, Al Ahly has long suffered the offensive assaults of the opposing team. The Algerians were very close to opening the score on several occasions. In the second half, Houcine Benayada saw his shot from a free kick hit the post. Cameroonian Leonel Wamba missed the match point with his head twice in the final minutes. Final score: 0-0.

With this result, CR Bélouizdad moves back to second place in group D, before its next match against the Tanzanian Young Africans. For its part, Al Ahly only has one point ahead of the CRB and must therefore still validate its ticket.