Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria: “The future of Africa will not be given to us, we must build it”

“Can Africa transform its continental alliances into strategic assets? » It was around this theme that the presidential panel bringing together the heads of state of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and of Gabon, Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, was moderated. They took part in the 2026 edition of the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali.

President Tinubu defended a vision of continental integration based on intra-African trade, shared infrastructure and the continent’s economic autonomy. According to him, African countries must pool their resources and strengthen their common investments.

“The future of Africa will not be given to us. We must build it, own it and defend it together,” said the Nigerian president. He also believed that Africans must demonstrate pragmatism and avoid acting in dispersed ranks. “For this, we must work together. I believe in Africa,” he added.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu also called for an Africa less dependent on external outlets, believing that building true continental economic integration requires cross-investments between African countries, strengthening trade corridors and increased support for businesses expected to expand beyond their national borders.

He again insisted: “The future of Africa will not be given to us. We must build it, own it and defend it together.”

Taking advantage of this platform offered by the Africa CEO Forum, the Nigerian president thanked his Rwandan counterpart, Paul Kagame, for his welcome and praised Rwanda’s development model. He indicated that Nigeria intends to continue and strengthen its cooperation with Kigali as well as other African partners.

Aliou KANDE, Special Envoy to Kigali