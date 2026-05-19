President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven

On May 14, President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visited the Temple of Heaven on a state visit to China.

Trees of centuries-old cypress trees, the Temple of Heaven stood in the early summer breeze. President Xi Jinping welcomed President Trump at the Hall of Prayers for Bountiful Harvests.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump posed for a photo on the monument’s broad plaza.

The building with its triple roof of glazed tiles shone majestically. The two Heads of State climbed the steps to enter the building where they admired together the impeccable precision of the dougong, a mortise-tenon structural system, as well as the perfect union between the astronomical calendar and the architectural structure of the monument, and appreciated the design inspired by the search for harmony and the laws of nature.

President Xi Jinping said: In 2017, we jointly visited the Forbidden City on the central axis of Beijing. The Temple of Heaven that we are visiting today is the same age as her. It embodies the idea of ​​a round sky and a square earth as well as the Chinese concept of the universe and philosophy of life. It was the place where China’s rulers held prayer ceremonies for the country’s prosperity, people’s happiness and good harvest, reflecting traditional Chinese thinking that the people are the foundation of the state and the state is stable when the foundation is strong. The Chinese Communist Party has pursued and developed this vision of the primacy of the people advocated by Chinese civilization. He remained true to his fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly and won the firm support and sincere embrace of the Chinese people.

President Donald Trump said: I remember our visit to the Forbidden City vividly. The Temple of Heaven, which still stands after 600 years, embodies the outstanding architectural art of ancient China and the richness and depth of traditional Chinese culture, which is incredible. The United States and China are two great countries, and their people are two great and resourceful people. The two countries should deepen mutual understanding and promote friendship between the two peoples.

Cai Qi, Wang Yi and Yin Li