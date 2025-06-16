Zimbabwe blocks a university scholarship for LGBTQ+

Zimbabwe vice-president, Constantino Chiwenga, announced the blocking of a university scholarship for young LGBTQ+. This decision aroused a strong reaction from human rights groups which denounce a new manifestation of persistent homophobia in the country.

The Zimbabwean government has decided to block a university scholarship for young LGBTQ+, sponsored by the Galz organization. Vice-president, Constantino Chiwenga, described this scholarship as a “direct challenge” to government authority, claiming that it promoted “foreign, anti-life, non-African and non-Christian values”.

This declaration already denounced by defenders of the rights of men, is added to a long list of measures in this country, where, laws criminalize homosexual activity and prohibit marriages between people of the same sex.

This decision also comes in a context where certain sections of Zimbabwean society, including influential religious groups, continue to demonstrate hostility to LGBTQ+people.

As a reminder, Galz launched this scholarship in 2018 in order to provide equal access to higher education for LGBTQ+ often marginalized.