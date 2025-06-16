“We must score and we are aware of it,” Nora Hauptle before Zambia-Ghana

The coach of the Black Queens, Nora Hauptle, expressed the will of her team to fill her 1-0 deficit against Zambia during the return match of the Olympic Games qualifiers.

After a short 1-0 defeat in the first leg at the ACTRA sports stadium, the Black Queens are preparing for a crucial return meeting in Ndola this Wednesday, February 28. Despite the back of the first leg, Hauptle stressed that the statistics favored the Black Queens, highlighting the team’s positive game on the field at Accra last week.

“” We lost the 1-0 match in Accra, but we made a good match. When you look at the statistics, they were all on our side and we deserved it. I think this is how football takes place sometimes ”Hauptle told the Ghanaian press, expressing its optimism. For the coming match.

The Swiss co -coach praised the warm welcome received in Zambia, describing the country as beautiful and with friendly people. Hauptle also mentioned the team’s positive training sessions, expecting a crowded stadium for the return match at the Levy Nwanawasa sports stadium.

“We hope it will be a good football match for us tomorrow evening. We also have projects for tomorrow, and this is our approach to stabilize the match. We have to score, and we are aware of it. We will see tomorrow in the field. Present our plans »added Hauptle.

The Black Queens will try to capitalize on the positive impetus of training sessions and the warm welcome in Zambia to secure a place in the next qualification round for the 2024 Olympic Games.