Somalia: 03 Ali-Shabab activists eliminated

Three members of the Al-Shabab terrorist group were neutralized during a joint operation of the Somali army and its international partners in the Shabeellaha Hose region.

The Somali National Army won a new victory in its fight against the Al-Shabab terrorist group, with the elimination of three of its members during an operation carried out in the Shabeellaha Hose region in the south of the country. The operation, carried out in collaboration with international partners, made it possible to thwart a terrorist attack planned by activists.

According to the Somali official news agency, Sona, the armed forces have targeted a rally of members of Al-Shabab, succeeding in destroying the explosives they were preparing for their attack.

Military operations have intensified in recent days in preparation for the launch of a new campaign against Al-Shabab in the southern regions.

For years, the Somali government has led a fierce fight against Al-Shabab, a terrorist group affiliated with Al-Qaida, which has sown terror across the country by claiming deadly attacks. Although chased away from big cities a few years ago, Al-Shabab remains an active threat in rural regions, requiring continuous vigilance and coordinated efforts to eradicate it definitively.