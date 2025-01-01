Zimbabwe abolishes the death penalty

Zimbabwe is likely to have abolished the death penalty, and convicts currently on death row will have their sentences reviewed, according to a statement published in the Official Gazette on Tuesday.

The new law prohibits courts from imposing death sentences for any crime, and the Supreme Court from validating death sentences already handed down. “No court will be able to impose the death penalty on anyone, for any crime, regardless of the date of its commission. The courts will impose appropriate sentences based on the specific circumstances”specifies the Official Journal.

However, it is emphasized that the death penalty could be temporarily reinstated under the Defense Act under a state of emergency declared in accordance with Article 113 of the Constitution. As a reminder, the last execution in Zimbabwe dates back to 2005.