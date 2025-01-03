Crisis in the Sahel: growing tensions between Bamako and Algiers

Algeria claims to favor a political solution to the crisis in the Sahel and rejects any military approach, while Mali, which favors a concerted military strategy with Burkina Faso and Niger, accuses Algiers of interference and collusion with the terrorist groups.

Diplomatic relations between Mali and Algeria are further deteriorating, exacerbated by differences over the fight against terrorism in the Sahel. Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf recently reiterated his country’s position in favor of a political issue, rejecting the military route which he considers ineffective. “The military solution is ineffective in the Sahel, particularly in Mali, because it has failed three times”he declared, while defending the signatories of the Algiers Agreement and calling for new negotiations with these groups, refusing to designate them as “terrorist gangs”.

In response, the Malian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement accusing Algeria of complicity with terrorist groups and interference in Mali’s internal affairs. Bamako criticizes what he describes as “obvious sympathy” of Algiers towards these groups and rejects any possible Algerian mediation. Mali calls on Algeria to focus on its own internal challenges, particularly citing the Kabyle question.

This crisis is part of a series of disputes that have marked bilateral relations. In December 2023, the two countries had already recalled their competent ambassadors, reflecting grandiose tensions.