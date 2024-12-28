Shipwreck off the coast of Morocco: 69 dead, including 25 Malians

A makeshift boat carrying around 80 people sank off the Moroccan coast, causing the death of at least 69 migrants, including 25 from Mali, according to Malian authorities. Only 11 survivors were rescued, including nine Malians, the Malian Ministry of Malians Abroad said in a statement.

The incident, which occurred last week but was confirmed on Thursday, once again highlights the dangers of migration via the Atlantic route, one of the deadliest in the world. A crisis unit was set up to manage the consequences of this tragedy.

Mali, faced with serious political and security instability, with jihadist violence and separatist rebellions, is also experiencing a deterioration in its economic conditions. These factors, combined with unemployment and the effects of climate change, are pushing many citizens to try their luck abroad, risking their lives.

According to the Spanish organization Caminando Fronteras, more than 10,000 people have died this year trying to reach Spain, an alarming average of 30 deaths per day. Morocco, located just 14 kilometers from the Spanish coast, is a privileged but extremely risky route for these migrants seeking a better future in Europe.