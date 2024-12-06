Zimbabwe: 57-year-old woman confronts a lion with her bare hands and escapes alive

An incredible event happened in Zimbabwe on Thursday, December 5, 2024. Violet Moyo, a 57-year-old farmer, bravely fought off a lion with her bare hands after being attacked while walking to her fields.

According to information relayed by the Russian news agency Sputnik, the fifty-year-old was heading towards her farm when a roar behind her caught her attention. As she turned around, she was violently attacked by the predator, which knocked her to the ground.

“ The lion tried to grab my throat with its claws, but I managed to avoid it, until it dug its claws into my left cheek.”testified Violet, still upset.

In an extraordinary act of survival, she grabbed the lion by the throat and held on despite her injuries, screaming for help. His calls alerted residents of a nearby village, who quickly intervened, forcing the animal to flee.

Seriously injured, Violet Moyo was transported to hospital to receive appropriate treatment for her injuries.