Tunisia strongly condemns armed offensives in northern Syria

Tunisia strongly condemned, Wednesday evening, the ongoing armed attacks in northern Syria.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Tunisia “reaffirms its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic and urges the international community to support this brother country in order to preserve its sovereignty, the security of its people, as well as its stability and territorial integrity”.

Since the end of November, armed rebel factions have launched a large-scale offensive against Syrian army positions and military posts located in the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib, in the northwest of the country. In response, the Syrian army has been carrying out military operations for several days to counter these factions, particularly in rural areas north of Hama. According to Syrian official media, it managed to push the fighters back around 12 kilometers from its positions.