CAF-LDC: an Orlando Pirates-Al Ahly shock, the program for this Saturday

Discover the matches scheduled this Saturday across Africa, counting for the second day of the group stages of the African Champions League.

The African Champions League is in the spotlight this Saturday with the matches on the second day of the group stages. No less than five matches are scheduled across the continent. A regular at the tournament, Raja Casablanca travels to the Maniema Union field. Beaten 2-0 on the first day, the Moroccans must snatch the three points of victory to revive.

In Johannesburg in South Africa, Orlando Pirates will challenge Al Ahly, winner of Stade d’Abidjan 4-2 in their first outing. In other matches, MC Alger welcomes Young Africans while AS FAR will cross boots with Mamelodi Sundowns.

The program for this Saturday (time in GMT)

1:00 p.m.

Maniema Union vs Raja Casablanca

Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahly

16:00

Stade d’Abidjan vs CR Belouizdad

19:00

MC Alger vs Young Africans

AS FAR vs Sundowns