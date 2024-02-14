Zambia’s Rachel Kundananji made history by becoming the most expensive women’s football player of all time, signing with Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a whopping $860,000.

Zambian Rachel Kundananji becomes the most expensive footballer in the world with $860,000. Even a Ligue 2 player can easily exceed this figure, but in women’s football it is already a record. Zambian Rachel Kundananji has become the most expensive player in the world after her transfer to the American championship for the tidy sum of $860,000.

The 23-year-old striker, scorer of 33 goals in 43 Liga F appearances for Madrid, has signed a four-year contract with American club Bay FC, with the option of an additional year. The American team will make its debut in the National Women’s Football League this year.

Kundananji’s transfer fee breaks the previous record held by England midfielder Keira Walsh, who moved from Manchester City to Barcelona for £400,000 in 2022. The amount also exceeds the £384,000 Chelsea paid for the Colombian striker Mayra Ramirez of Levante, with additions potentially taking the total to £426,600.

“ Zambians will be surprised but they will be so happy. I want to give the (Bay FC) fans what they want: enjoy the games, I like to see myself play and score.”Kundananji told BBC Sport Africa after his signing.

Bay FC have already signed Nigerian striker Asisat Oshoala and former Arsenal defender Jen Beattie, making them a force to be reckoned with in the women’s football scene. Kundananji began his career with Zambian side Indeni Roses before joining BIIK Kazygurt in Kazakhstan in 2019.

She then moved to Spanish elite side Eibar and later Madrid CFF, where she scored 25 goals in 29 league matches and helped the team reach a fifth-place finish, their best in their history. She also represented Zambia at international level, scoring 10 goals in 18 matches.