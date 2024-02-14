Strengthening ties between Rwanda and Portugal

The foreign ministers of Rwanda and Portugal met to consolidate their partnership. The two countries aim to strengthen their cooperation in various areas, ranging from energy to security.

On Monday, the foreign ministers of Rwanda and Portugal held talks aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation between the two nations. During this meeting, Dr. Vincent Biruta, Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted the importance of this collaboration, with the common interests and concerns of the two countries.

Discussions between the ministers focused on various aspects of bilateral cooperation, including energy, investment, trade, security and defense. Regional and international issues, such as the situation in the Central African Republic and the Great Lakes, as well as the crisis in Cabo Delgado, were also discussed.

The Portuguese minister also had the opportunity to meet other Rwandan authorities and visit projects supported by the European Union, involving Portuguese companies as part of the Global Gateway.

Diplomatic relations between Portugal and Rwanda date back to 1976, with the formal establishment of these ties on February 12 of that year. Since then, the two countries have worked to strengthen their political, economic and cultural ties.