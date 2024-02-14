“It’s the strongest team”, Gernot Rohr gives the name of the winner of CAN 2023

The coach of Benin, Gernot Rohr, spoke about the chances of the teams still in the running for the CAN 2023 trophy. And the Franco-German technician sees Nigeria winning the coronation for the fourth time in its history.

Who to succeed Senegal? Title holders, the Lions of Téranga were eliminated in the round of 16 of CAN 2023, beaten by Côte d’Ivoire. Four days before the end of the tournament, only 4 nations are still in the running. And the latter will face each other this Wednesday in the semi-final, to know the two finalists. If the first match will pit Nigeria against Africa, the other clash will pit Ivory Coast against the DRC. Beautiful posters, with teams determined to secure their ticket for the final sprint.

Coach of the Guépards du Bénin, Gernot Rohr spoke about the chances of the 4 competing teams. And the former Super Eagles coach believes that Nigeria is the favorite to win this tournament on the evening of February 11 at the Ebimpé stadium. “Nigeria. For this semi-final, but also for the future. This is my favorite, and I say this because it is in my opinion the strongest selection of the four semi-finalists. The strongest, the best organized, even if South Africa and DR Congo are very well organized too”he declared in comments relayed by Onzed’Afrik.

But being a favorite is not necessarily carte blanche to win a competition. José Peseiro’s foals, eliminated in the second round at CAN 2022 in Cameroon and during the World Cup qualifiers in Qatar, know a few things. But Gernot Rohr believes that the 2013 African champions will not repeat the mistakes of recent years.

“The selection was marked by the failures of 2022. It was eliminated from the CAN in Cameroon in 8e of the final, after having made a strong impression in the first round. Then she failed two months later during qualifying for the World Cup against Ghana when she was superior. These two poor performances served as lessons.” assures the former German international.

“Even if it still happens that the Super Eagles stumble against modest opponents, like against Lesotho (1-1) and Zimbabwe (1-1) last November in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup. They know that South Africa is a very good team. It will be difficult and close, but Nigeria will win…”, he concluded, visibly very confident for his former protégés.