Zambia: the list against Egypt with Patson Daka

Zambia have released their Chipolopolos squad list ahead of their upcoming friendlies against Egypt and Uganda, scheduled for later this October.

Zambia national coach Avram Grant on Thursday unveiled the list of players called up for the two upcoming friendly matches, in accordance with the upcoming FIFA days in October. This list includes 25 names, including senior staff members including Sashion Sakala and Patson Daka.

The Zambian selection will play two friendly matches during this international window, respectively against Egypt and Uganda, on October 12 and 17, 2023. These matches are of capital importance, because they will serve as preparation for the Israeli technician and his team for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for next year, as well as for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, which begin in November.

Zambia’s list: