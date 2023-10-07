DRC: Dr Denis Mukwege, “the man who repairs women”, presidential candidate

The 2018 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Doctor Denis Mukwege, who received $100,000 from his supporters last September for a possible candidacy for the December 20 presidential election in the DRC, announced his candidacy on October 2, 2023 in Kinshasa.

Doctor Denis Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner in 2018, will be a candidate for the presidential election on December 20, 2023 in the DRC. The famous Congolese gynecologist announced it this Monday, October 2, during a press conference in Kinshasa, six days before the closing of the operation to submit candidacies for the presidential election scheduled for December 2023.

““Toko tia libaya” (We are going to apply) I declare that I am ready to carry out this project but with you. I therefore agree to be your candidate for the presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo”, declared the sixty-year-old in a room full of his supporters already praising the famous gynecologist. Indeed, rumors had been circulating for several months about this candidacy.

$100,000 given to Mukwege for his candidacy

Last September, members of civil society (women’s associations, local organizations, unions) presented a check for $100,000 to Dr. Mukwege. A sum equivalent to the amount of the deposit necessary to be able to run for president. Banners read: “Dr Denis Mukwege, the Congolese people want you”.

One of the critical voices of President Félix Tshisekedi’s regime, Dr. Mukwege has been involved for nearly 40 years, devoting his life to caring for women, victims of sexual violence linked to armed conflicts, particularly in the provinces of Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. Nicknamed “ the man who repairs women“, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018.