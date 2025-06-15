The former first lady of Zambia, Esther Lungu, was arrested Thursday with his daughter Chiyeso Lungu Katete and an alleged accomplice for real estate fraud. The accusations relate to the illegal acquisition of goods in Lusaka, estimated at 1.5 million dollars.

According to the Zambia drug control commission (DEC), the former First Lady Esther Lungu, his daughter Chiyeso Lungu Katete and an alleged accomplice, Charles Phiri, were arrested for possession of goods reasonably suspected of being crime products.

The goods in question, acquired between January 2015 and December 2023, include 15 two -storey apartments in the State Lodge district in Lusaka, valued at around 1.53 million US dollars. The DEC indicated Any LUNGU could not provide plausible explanations on the acquisition of these properties. Chiyeso Lungu Katete also faces accusations of fraud concerning the acquisition of another property of three apartments, as well as an expensive house, four chicken coops and related external work.

After their interrogation on Thursday, the three suspects were released on bail. Tasila, another daughter of Esther Lungu, is also involved in related accusations and was summoned to Comparaà before the DEC on Monday.

This arrest marks the second time in eight months APROI LUNGU is faced with accusations of corruption. In September 2023, she had already been arrested for accusations of theft of motor vehicles and property titles, which she had denied.

Former President Edgar Lungu reacted strongly to these arrests, calling them politically motivated. According to him, these accusations aim to prevent him from returning to the political scene before the 2026 elections. He promised to vigorously challenge these allegations and recently said he was under house arrest because of his political activities, an affirmation that the government has denied.