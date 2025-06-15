Mondial 2026 (Q): The List of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe
South Africa coach Hugo Broos summoned a group of 23 players for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers
The coach of the South African Football National Team, Hugo Broos, announced the final list of the 23 players of the Bafana Bafana retained to compete in the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The rainbow team will face the eternal rival, Nigeria, before playing against Zimbabwe in June.
For these meetings, the Belgian technician renewed the group who had reached the semi-finals at the CAN 2023, but with some adjustments. Among the new recruits, we find Siyabonga Ngezana, the young talent of Supersport United, Jayden Adams, as well as Patrick Maswanganyi and Iqraam Rayners, the top scorer of Stellenbosch FC, who had a remarkable season.
Iqraam Rayners will be accompanied in attack by Percy Tau, recently winner of the CAF Champions League this season. The return to the selection of Lyle Foster is also notable. After several months of absence for reasons of emotional or mental instability, Foster again joins the Bafana Bafana. His last match with the national team dates back to October 13, 2023.
The list of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:
Goalkeepers
Ronwen Williams
Ricardo Goss
Veli Mothwa
Defenders
Sydney Mobbie
Aubrey Modiba
Siyabonga Ngezana
Thapelo Morena
Khuliso Mudau
Mothobi Mvala
Grant Kekana
Nkosinathi Sibisi
Fields
Teboho Mokoena
Jayden Adams
Bathusi Aubaas
Sithole SPHPHELO
Attackers
THEMBA ZWANE
IQRAAM RAYNERS
Percy Tau
Oswin Appollis
Elias Mokwana
Mofuchileg Reremony
Patrick Maswanganyi
Lyle Foster