Mondial 2026 (Q): The List of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

South Africa coach Hugo Broos summoned a group of 23 players for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

The coach of the South African Football National Team, Hugo Broos, announced the final list of the 23 players of the Bafana Bafana retained to compete in the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The rainbow team will face the eternal rival, Nigeria, before playing against Zimbabwe in June.

For these meetings, the Belgian technician renewed the group who had reached the semi-finals at the CAN 2023, but with some adjustments. Among the new recruits, we find Siyabonga Ngezana, the young talent of Supersport United, Jayden Adams, as well as Patrick Maswanganyi and Iqraam Rayners, the top scorer of Stellenbosch FC, who had a remarkable season.

Iqraam Rayners will be accompanied in attack by Percy Tau, recently winner of the CAF Champions League this season. The return to the selection of Lyle Foster is also notable. After several months of absence for reasons of emotional or mental instability, Foster again joins the Bafana Bafana. His last match with the national team dates back to October 13, 2023.

The list of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe:

Goalkeepers

Ronwen Williams

Ricardo Goss

Veli Mothwa

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie

Aubrey Modiba

Siyabonga Ngezana

Thapelo Morena

Khuliso Mudau

Mothobi Mvala

Grant Kekana

Nkosinathi Sibisi

Fields

Teboho Mokoena

Jayden Adams

Bathusi Aubaas

Sithole SPHPHELO

Attackers

THEMBA ZWANE

IQRAAM RAYNERS

Percy Tau

Oswin Appollis

Elias Mokwana

Mofuchileg Reremony

Patrick Maswanganyi

Lyle Foster