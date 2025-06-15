CDM 2026 (Q): Mali and Madagascar leave themselves as good friends

Mali and Madagascar clashed this Tuesday at Soccer City Stadium in South Africa, as part of the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And on arrival, the two teams left on a void and virgin score (0-0).

The fourth day of the 2026 World Cup playoffs continued this Tuesday, with several meetings across Africa. In Johannesburg in South Africa, Madagascar received Mali at Soccer City Stadium. A match that ended up with a zero and virgin score (0-0).

With their victory against the Comoros (2-1) on the third day, the Barea started this meeting with determination. However, the early expulsion of Louis Demoleon in the 16th minute changed the dynamics of the match. Despite this numerical inferiority, the Barea held out against a Mali eagerly revenge after their home defeat against Ghana (2-1).

The Malian assaults were incessant throughout the match, but the Malagasy defense resisted with bravery, conceding no goal. The final score of 0-0 reflects the tenacity and defensive discipline of the Barea.

This result is precious for Madagascar, which can be delighted with this crucial point. They now occupy second place in group I with 7 points, while Mali, despite its numerical superiority and its multiple attempts, is found in fourth place with 5 points.