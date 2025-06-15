Elim. CDM 2026: the list of Comoros for Madagascar and Chad

The national coach of Comoros, Stefano Cusin, unveiled this Friday the list of players selected for the grouping of June, dedicated to the next two days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone.

The Coelacanthes, leaders of group I, prepare for two decisive meetings in their qualification campaign. They will face Madagascar on June 7 in Johannesburg, followed by a match against Chad on June 11 in Oujda. For these clashes, the coach Stefano Cusin revealed this Friday, May 24, a list of 24 players selected to represent the Comoros.

The group summoned by Cusin consists mainly of experienced players, well established with the challenges of the playoffs. Among them, essential executives such as Faïz Selemani, Youssouf M’Changama, Kassim Mdahoma and El Fardou Ben Mohamed.

The coach also introduced some new features in his workforce. The return of Faïz Mattoir, absent from the field for two years due to injuries, is particularly notable. Match will bring additional dynamism and depth to the team. In addition, Rayan Lutin, who has proven himself with the U20s, obtained his first convocation as a senior team, bringing a touch of youth and potential.

The list of Comoros for Madagascar and Chad

Goalkeepers: Ben Salim Boina, Yannick Pandor, Adel Anzimati-Aboudou

Defenders: Abdel Akim Abdallah, Younn Zahary, Ahmed Soilihi, Raimane Daou, Abdallah Ali Mohamed, Kassim Mdahoma, Mohamed Youssouf, Saïd Bakari

Enfriends: Aymeric Ahmed, Rayan Lutin, Youssouf Mchangama, Rafidine Abdullah, Bendjaloud Youssouf, Yacine Bourhane, Iyad Mohamed

Attackers: Faïz Selemani, Ibroihim Youssouf, Adel Mahamoud, Myziane Maolida, El Fardou Ben Mohamed, Faïz Mattoir