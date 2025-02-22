Zambia: President Hakande Hichilema operates a vast government reshuffle

The Zambian president, Hakande Hichilema, carried out a major ministerial reshuffle on Friday by dismissing a provincial minister and six permanent secretaries, according to an official statement.

Without providing details on the reasons for these changes, he expressed his responsible gratitude to the concerned for their services. Henry Sikazwe, previously Minister of the Province of Muchinga (Northeast), was replaced by Njavwa Simutowe.

In addition, the permanent secretaries of the provinces of Muchinga, Lusaka (South), Copperbelt (Center) and Luapula (North), as well as those responsible for special missions within the government and the Ministry of Home Affairs, saw their functions end .