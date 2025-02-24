Launch of the Tradom initiative: a new breath for decent domestic work in Benin

From Thursday 20 to Friday, February 21, 2025, while the whole world celebrates the day of social justice, the City of Cotonou welcomed the launch of the Tradom initiative, a flagship project aimed at improving working conditions in the economy care, and more particularly for domestic workers. Carried by the International Labor Organization (ILO) and supported by the Beninese authorities, this approach marks a turning point in the formalization of a historically precarious sector.

The Tradom initiative, the coordinator of which is Dolores Amoussouga, is part of a national strategy for formalizing domestic work. Jean-Marie KACABO, representative of the director of the country office of Abidjan de l’IOit, recalls that “the initiative is based on the principles of the 189 Convention and on recommendations aimed at guaranteeing decent work”. For him, the objective is clear: to give domestic workers the legal and social tools necessary to be protected and recognized in the formal economy.

Dolores Amoussouga, coordinator of the Tradom project in Benin

The speakers stressed that the formalization of the sector will not only improve living and working conditions, but also to promote a better distribution of resources and opportunities within an economic fabric that is too long neglected. Aminou Sar, resident coordinator of the United Nations system in Benin, notably insisted on the role of social dialogue to carry this transformation. “It is by uniting our strengths that we can establish worthy and fair working conditions. “She said. For her, the initiative embodies the fundamental values ​​of the United Nations – shared dialogue, cooperation and prosperity – and constitutes an urgent response to the inequalities that characterize this sector.

Major socio-economic issues

Speeches have highlighted the reality of an essential but still too informal sector: domestic workers represent an important part of employment, especially female, in Benin. Too often underpaid and private social protection, these professionals, essential to the daily operation of households and the care economy, see their working conditions improved thanks to Tradom. The statistics presented during the workshop stress that domestic work remains largely unused, thus strengthening the need for a legal framework and accumulated institutional support.

Moudassirou Bachabi, representative of union centers, recalled that the initiative offers the social partners a precious tool to register dialogue on domestic work in the national agenda. According to him, it is by strengthening collaboration between government, unions and employers’ organizations that the sector will be able to benefit from a real transformation, thus guaranteeing the protection and enhancement of domestic workers.

Actors mobilized around an ambitious project

The speaking also reflected an unprecedented mobilization of all the actors concerned. Albin Feliho, president of the National Confederation of Employers of Benin, expressed the enthusiasm of his organization to support the implementation of the project, stressing the importance of a legal framework facilitating the formal registration of workers and the application of social protection rules.

For their part, the representatives of the employers of Benin Marlyse Hounon and the Minister of Social Affairs Véronique Tognifodé insisted on the need to strengthen tripartism to establish a constructive dialogue. They recall that the ratification of the 189 Convention and the development of a national formalization strategy are essential stages to meet the socio-economic challenges that attract domestic workers.

A concrete appeal to the action of the Minister of Labor

If all the interventions have demonstrated an unprecedented collective mobilization, it is the speech of Adidjatou Mathys, Minister of Labor and the Public Service, which particularly marked the spirits. In a tone of pragmatic resolution, the minister said from the start: “I salute the launch of the project to improve working conditions in the care economy in Benin. »»

Stressing the urgency of the situation, it mentioned the need to implement concrete measures to accelerate the ratification of the 189 Convention, essential for the formalization of domestic workers. “I believe that the commitment of its ratification will be accelerated,” she said, calling for a strengthened partnership between the State, union and employer organizations.

The Minister also recalled that the protection of domestic workers’ rights is at the heart of government priorities. She explained: “The government undertakes to support this project to guarantee improved working conditions, in particular in a sector where the majority of workers are women exposes to important inequalities. By this intervention, Adidjatou Mathys proposed a clear vision: establishing a robust legal framework to fight against precariousness and promote a constructive social dialogue.

Two days of workshop on decent domestic work in Benin

The mobilization of the actors continued throughout the workshop, and the reaction of Pascaline Agassounon, member of the association for the defense of the rights of household and domestic aids, brought a particularly moving dimension to this day. In a testimony full of sincerity, Pascaline said: “I have read the gaps linked to formalization and strategies already adopted elsewhere. I can’t wait for the Tradom initiative to be a success for domestic work to be valued and recognized. »»

At the end of this launch and consultation workshop, the actors present undertook to continue the work in a spirit of dialogue and reinforced cooperation.