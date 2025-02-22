CAN Female 2026 (Q): Namibia crushes Eswatini, Egypt avoids the Rwandan trap

Egypt tore a small victory against Rwanda (1-0) this Friday on the occasion of the first leg of the first eliminatory round of the female CAN 2026. At the National Stadium in Somhlolo, Namibia crushed the Eswatini ( 3-0).

The 2026 female CAN qualifiers were continuing this Friday with the first round trips. At the National Stadium in Somhlolo, Eswatini faced Namibia. A meeting dominated by the visiting team which has imposed itself on the without appeal score of 3-0.

Realistic and precise, the Namibians have disposed of their hosts on achievements of Viola Vliete and Ivonne Kooper in particular. With this large victory, Namibia takes on a serious option for qualification in the second round before the return round scheduled for February 25.

Egypt avoids the Rwandan trap

In the other meeting of the day, Egypt assured a short victory against Rwanda. On the move to Kigali, the Egyptians imposed themselves on the 1-0 score. The Magrébine team will try to keep its short advantage during the return phase to Cairo.