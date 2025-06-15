Zambia: News from Rainford Kalaba

The news is very good for Rainford Kalaba, released from his artificial coma last week. The former captain of TP Mazembe already speaks properly, assured the university hospital of Lusaka.

Encouraging news for Rainford Kalaba. The former TP player Mazembe was the victim of a car accident on April 13 on the road to Lusaka, the Zambian capital. Immersed in an artificial coma since the accident, Kalaba now shows signs of recovery.

According to the public relations manager at Lusaka University Hospital, Kalaba’s situation has improved in recent days, and his days are no longer in danger. “” We are pleased to announce that the former Captain of the Rainfords, Rainford Kalaba, is completely aware. He took his first meal today and he is already talking about properly. So he left the artificial coma. However, the medical team continues to ensure monitoring and careful care “Said the official of public relations.

This news is a relief for football fans in Zambia and beyond, who have followed Kalaba’s state of health since the accident. Its progressive recovery is a positive sign and offers hope for its complete recovery.