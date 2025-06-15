Mondial 2026 (Q): The pre-artist of South Africa against Nigeria and Zimbabwe

South African national coach Hugo Broos unveiled his first list of players selected for matches against Nigeria and Zimbabwe next June, counting for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Next June will resume the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in the Africa zone. Also in the running for the final phase, South Africa will face Nigeria and Zimbabwe. Two games counting for the third and fourth days.

For the occasion, the national coach Hugo Broos unveiled this Wednesday an extended list to 36 players. Among the Bafana Bafana summoned, we find the regulars including the goalkeeper and captain Rouwen Williams and Ricardo Goss Le Guardian No. 2. The defenders Thapelo Morena, Audrey Modiba, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego and Khuliso Mudau are also there. On the other hand, the goalkeeper Percy Tau is not in the list.

As a reminder, South Africa will face Nigeria Super Eagles in Uyo on June 7 before receiving Zimbabwe at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on June 11.

Here is the provisional list of South Africa for the 3rd and 4th days of the CDM 2026 qualifiers

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Innocent Maela, Given Msimango, Khuliso Mudau, Siyabonga Ngezana, Thabiso Monyane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mothobi Mvala, Terrence Mashego, Grant Kekana, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey Modiba, Tapelo Xî production

Environment: Teboho Mokwena, Bathusi Aubaas, Grant Margeman, Sphéphelo Sithole, Jayden Adams

Attackers: Themba Zwane, Patrick Maswanganyi, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Mihlali Mayambela, Mlondi Mbanjwa, Elias Mokwana, Percy Tau, Oswin Appollis, Iqraam Rayners, Lyle Foster, Reveshile Mofokeeng