Madagascar: Malagasy in the polls for legislative elections

Malagasy voters go to the polls this Wednesday, May 29 to elect their 163 deputies from 473 candidates.

After twenty days of intensive campaign, Malagasy voters are preparing to vote this Wednesday, May 29 to renew the 163 seats of the National Assembly. The campaign, launched on May 8 and closed on May 27 at midnight, was marked by a sustained pace both on the side of the ruling party and the opposition. The candidates have not only exposed their legislative ambitions, but also highlighted development projects and social actions for their constituencies.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) announced that more than 11.6 million Malagasy are registered on the electoral lists, marking an increase of 5.32 % compared to the previous year. With an increased participation rate increasing compared to the 46 % of the presidential elections of 2023, these legislative elections are perceived as local elections, allowing local populations to choose their representatives in Parliament.

The ballot will take place in 28,124 polling stations spread across the E®le. The CENI also confirmed a strong mobilization of observers, with around twenty national and international electoral observation missions, in particular those of the Development Community of Southern Africa (SADC) and the African Union, present on site for several days to guarantee the transparency of the electoral process.

In a television speech scheduled for Tuesday evening, CENI president Dama Arsène Andrianizedo, will call on citizens to participate massively in this ballot.