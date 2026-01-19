YOG Dakar 2026: imminent road works on Boulevard de la Gueule Tapée

As part of the preparations for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG), the prefect of the Dakar department announced the imminent launch of work to upgrade and develop the roads around several sports infrastructures.

According to the administrative authority, these works of public interest aim to sustainably improve the flow of traffic, the safety of users and the living environment of local residents. Their proper execution, however, requires the complete release and securing of the areas concerned.

To this end, the prefect invites people currently occupying Boulevard de la Gueule Tapée and its outbuildings, particularly on the section between the Abass Ndao hospital roundabout and Place de la Nation, to vacate the premises no later than Sunday January 18, 2026. This measure is essential to allow the work to actually start in optimal conditions.

The press release specifies that beyond this deadline, appropriate measures could be taken to guarantee the release of the rights-of-way, in order to ensure the safety of all and compliance with the work schedule linked to this national event.

The prefect of the Dakar department finally thanked the populations concerned for their understanding, their civic sense and their contribution to the success of the projects undertaken as part of the YOG Dakar 2026.