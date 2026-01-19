CAR: a Senegalese soldier killed and seven injured in an accident during a Minusca mission

A Senegalese soldier lost his life and seven others were injured, including five seriously, following an accident involving a vehicle of the 4th Senegalese rapid intervention detachment engaged within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (Minusca), the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Armed Forces (Dirpa) announced on Thursday.

According to the press release reviewed by Le Soleil, the accident occurred this Friday, January 16, 2026, near the village of Yenga, located 22 kilometers from Bouar, in the northwest of the Central African Republic, while the detachment was carrying out a liaison patrol.

The report shows one soldier died instantly and seven injured, including five in serious condition, said the same source, without giving further details on the exact circumstances of the incident.

As a reminder, the 4th Senegalese rapid intervention detachment (SENQRF4/MINUSCA), with 180 soldiers, has been deployed in the Central African Republic since May 31, 2025. It operates as a rapid reaction force alongside local forces, particularly as part of missions to protect civilian populations.

The Senegalese military authorities ensure that they are closely monitoring the situation and reaffirm the commitment of the Senegalese Armed Forces to United Nations peacekeeping operations.

Salla GUEYE