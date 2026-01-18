Accident within MINUSCA: Bassirou Diomaye Faye pays tribute to the deceased Senegalese soldier

The President of the Republic, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, expressed, this Friday, his deep sadness following the death of a Senegalese soldier from the 4th rapid intervention detachment engaged within the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

In a message of condolences, the Head of State indicated that the soldier lost his life in an accident that occurred during a patrol mission, an incident which also caused injuries to several of his comrades.

“I bow to the memory of this soldier who fell in service, in the name of peace and the protection of civilian populations,” declared President Faye, sending his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, his loved ones as well as the entire Senegalese Armed Forces.

The Head of State also wished a speedy and complete recovery to the injured soldiers, while expressing to them, as well as to the entire detachment deployed in the Central African Republic, the solidarity and recognition of the Nation.

Bassirou Diomaye Faye finally praised “the courage, professionalism and sense of duty” of the Senegalese soldiers engaged in peacekeeping operations, recalling their contribution to stability, peace and human dignity, wherever the honor of the Republic requires it.